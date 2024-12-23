APSRTC to replace diesel buses with electric buses

Visakhapatnam : Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said that 2,000 electric buses will be introduced in APSRTC in a phased manner. Flagging off one super luxury and three express bus services in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the minister informed that the existing fleet of diesel buses will be converted into electric buses phase-wise.

For the state government, both passengers and APSRTC employees are two eyes as it takes serious measures from time to time to resolve their problems. Also, special focus will be laid on the health of APSRTC employees, the minister assured.

A separate committee has been formed to introduce free bus service for women in the state, Ramprasad Reddy said, adding that the committee members will study the best practices and adopt an appropriate one in AP without any hassles.

The buses introduced on Sunday will cater to the passengers travelling to Paderu, Vizianagaram and Amalapuram from Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said, “Without in-curring any loss for the APSRTC, the state government is working on introducing free bus service to women in the state soon.”

About stampede row at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, Srininvasa Rao said, “When a popular actor ar-rives at a place, the Intelligence officials need to stay alert. As there are high expectations on the sequel movie of Pushpa, there is a need to streamline the crowd. Instead of blaming each other, steps should be taken to avoid such situations from recurring in future.”

Further, the TDP state president opined that film fraternity has to stand in support of the victim’s family and added that cancelling benefit shows will not serve the purpose.

At the programme, drivers and conductors who contributed remarkably while on duty were felicitated on the occasion. RTC zonal chairman Donnu Dora, deputy transport commissioner Adi Narayana, district road transport officer Appala Naidu, among others, were present.