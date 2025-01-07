APSRTC to Run 2,153 Special Buses for Sankranti Festival Rush

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced the operation of special buses to manage increased passenger demand during the Sankranti festival. Managing Director D. Tirumala Rao stated that these services will run between January 8 and 13, connecting key cities and towns across Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 2,153 buses will be deployed from Hyderabad to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh, with additional services including 375 buses from Bangalore and 300 buses from Vijayawada. To accommodate passengers returning after the festivities, APSRTC will operate 3,200 special buses from January 16 to 20.

The ticket prices for these special services will remain the same as regular fares, with no additional charges. Passengers booking round-trip tickets will receive a 10 per cent discount on the total fare. Advance booking options have been made available to ensure convenience for travelers.

APSRTC has taken measures to ensure smooth operations during this period. The corporation has made all necessary arrangements to manage the increased passenger flow effectively.