APSRTC To Run Special Bus Services for Sankranti Festival

In a bid to facilitate travel during the Sankranti festival, APSRTC has unveiled plans to operate special bus services from Hyderabad to various villages in Andhra Pradesh. L. Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager, announced that an additional 2,400 buses will be deployed alongside the regular services.

The special services will run from 9th to 13th January, with buses departing from multiple locations across the city at standard fare rates. Passengers are encouraged to book their seats in advance either through the APSRTC website or via authorised ticket booking agents.

In anticipation of increased passenger traffic, particularly from 10th to 12th January, the organisation has emphasised that both regular and special buses to destinations such as Anantapur, Macherla, and Ongole will be available from Gowliguda Central Bus Station (CBS), as well as from Kurnool, Chittoor, and Nellore during peak travel times.