APSSDC Enters 3 MoUs for Skill Development in State

Amaravati: The AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) entered 3 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with three companies to introduce skill development courses across the state, on Friday. This programme is executed through a video conference.

Speaking on this occasion, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries said that government entered these MoUs with an aim to establish Skills University and Skill Colleges, one in each in Lok Sabha constituency and Centre of Excellencies (CoE) in AP, to strengthen the skill ecosystem and create industry-aligned skilled workforce. The three MoUs signed by APSSDC with Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), NSE Academy and National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) for partnerships with the skill colleges to drive sector-specific and industry-aligned courses.

The signing ceremony was presided by Goutham Reddy and attended by Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, Chairman, APSSDC, G Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary and others from Government. Vishal Bharadwaj, CEO, DBF, Abhilash Misra, CEO, National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy and others participated in the ceremony.

The DBF would set up a CoE in the construction sector at RGUKT, Idupulapaya in Kadapa District. Through this partnership, the DBF will set up and operate the CoE, design and develop courses and curriculum, undertake training programs, conduct ToTs, provide OJTs, conduct industrial training and visits, and conduct faculty development programs with its commitment towards creating industry-aligned courses in the construction sector. The DBF would bring along other industry partners related to the Construction sector.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy through this partnership will provide industry-aligned courses, curriculum, TOT's, training delivery, guest lectures, industrial training and visits, certification in BFSI sector across the skill colleges.

National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), an Enterprise of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India have collaborated to set up common facilitation centres for IP awareness and innovations management.