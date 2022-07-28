APSSDC releases job calendar

Tadepalli(Guntur District): Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Chairman Ajay Reddy, Advisor Challa Madhusudan Reddy and MD Satyanarayana released job calendar at its head office in Tadepalli on Wednesday as part of training and employment for the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Challa Madhusudhan Reddy said that about 14 lakh people were trained in various skills in 36 sectors and steps have been taken to provide good skills through agreements with multinational companies. It had been decided to set up hubs to provide skills at constituency-level and these skill hubs would be set up in 175 constituencies in the next two years in addition to the one skill college in each parliamentary constituency. Already 15 buildings have been identified for starting skill colleges for the time being before constructing own buildings. Courses have been identified for industries and training will soon be started in these transit skill colleges, he said.

Chairman Ajay Reddy said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy inaugurated Model Skill Hub on July 15 in Visakhapatnam. Apart from these, training is provided through 102 CM Centres of Excellence. He said more than 300 job fairs will be conducted in 26 districts in the coming days and added that they are aiming to train one lakh people this year.

Managing Director Satyanarayana said that the industry has been involved in the training provided by the Skill Hubs. He said that an agreement has been made with industries to provide employment and a calendar has been prepared to conduct job fairs in Skill Connect Drive. Apart from this, cash incentives were given to 17 winners on behalf of AP in APSSDC World Skills International.

He said that four of them are going to participate in international meeting. Executive Director Dr Rama Kotireddy and Executive Director MKV Srinivas were present on the occasion.