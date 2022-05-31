APSSDC seeks additional funds from Centre

Tadepalli (Guntur District): Managing Director and CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Satyanarayana called on Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in New Delhi on Monday.

The MD informed the Union Minister about skill development activities undertaken by the State government and discussed about the cascading skill eco system.

He appealed to Union Minister Rajeev to sanction additional funds under PMKVY, Sankalp and other skill development projects to be implemented in the State.