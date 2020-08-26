APSSDC signs agreement with NRDC

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) to establish innovation, incubation and production centres at the forthcoming skill development colleges throughout the state.

APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy and MD and CEO of APSSDC Dr Arja Srikanth held a series of talks with the officials of NRDC which resulted in the understanding between the two entities. Both the parties signed an agreement through virtual mode at the APSSDC headquarters here on Tuesday.

The NRDC had agreed to establish innovation, incubatin and production centres at the skill development colleges which would be started in all the 13 districts soon. These centres would provide training to the youth by teaching them various skills by organising technical exhibitions. This would help the youth to acquire more skills to improve employment opportunities.

The NRDC would also develop incubation centres in addition to providing funds for startups selected by APSSDC.

APSSDC executive director Dr DV Ramakoti Reddy, Dr B Nageswara Rao, NRDC representatives Dr Sahu, Dr Purushottam and Dr Bhavya also participated.