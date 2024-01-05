APSSDC signs MoU with HCSSC to train youth

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the former’s office here on Thursday to provide short term skill training programmes in handicraft and carpet sector.

The MoU facilitates up skilling of the unemployed youth and also provides short term skill training programmes in handicraft and carpet sector. It also facilitates employment opportunities for the trained across the globe.

Senior manager of HCSSC Arjun Singh and Dr Vinod Kumar V, MD and CEO of APSSDC, S Janardhan Rao, Sectoral in-charge of APSSDC, VDG Murali, Corporate Connect Team of APSSDC signed the memorandum of understanding in the presence of M Vishwa, Executive Director of Lepakshi.