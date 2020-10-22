APSSDC signs MoUs with 3 firms for skill training

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with three companies to provide training to students in the skill development university and affiliated colleges throughout the state, said APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy.

The managing director and CEO of APSSDC Dr Arja Srikanth signed the MoUs with Alok Ohri, president and managing director of Dell Technologies, Rajiv Sharma, skill development head of JBM Auto and KV Mahidhar, head of CII Institute of Logistics in a virtual meeting on Thursday.

As per the MoU, the Dell Technologies will establish a centre of excellence in the IT sector in Visakhapatnam to provide skill training in the proposed skill university and its affiliated colleges.

The training includes data science, data engineering, cloud architecture and information storage management to provide high-end, on-demand virtual courses to the technical graduates. The students who registered through APSSDC will get training and certificates at nominal fee.

The JBM Auto will provide training in the selected automobile industry courses including welding, tie and dye making and fitter courses. The selected students will be given apprenticeship in the JBM plants in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Likewise, the CII Institute of Logistics will act as knowledge partner with APSSDC and provide training in logistics.

Later, special chief secretary G Anantaramu recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning for establishment of skill colleges in all the parliamentary constituencies. He said that there were many opportunities in automobile and logistics sectors.

Challa Madhusudan Reddy said that the APSSDC had already launched skill development programmes in association with various industries in Sri City and in Visakhapatnam.

Dr Arja Srikanth said that they aim to train at least two lakh youth in the latest technologies. The APSSDC had already trained 15,000 women in rural areas under Digital Beti programme with the cooperation of Facebook.