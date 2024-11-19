APSSDC signs tripartite MoU to upgrade skills of AP youth

Executive Director of APSSDC and OMCAP General Manager D Manohar, AP State Health Care Sector in-charge and Nursing Skill Development Officer Reehana Khanam and managing partner and CEO Safwan Al Yousuf Enterprises Yusuf Shaik exchanging documents of MoU at APSSDC office in Tadepalli on Monday

Tadepalli: AndhraPradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) on Monday signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mumbai-based Al Yousuf Enterprises LLP.

The MoU aims at upgrading skills for the aspiring youth of Andhra Pradesh for overseas employment as per international standard along with placements in multiple sectors across the countries of Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC), Middle East, East Europe and South Africa.

Executive director of APSSDC and general manager of OMCAP D Manohar emphasised the demand and importance of global opportunities for youth in GCC countries especially in the health care sector. Later, the signing of MoU was executed between APSSDC, OMCAP and Al Yousuf Enterprises at APSSDC head office here.

D Manohar, Executive Director of APSSDC and OMCAP General Manager, AP State Health Care Sector in-charge and Nursing Skill Development Officer Reehana Khanam and Satish Babu, HR manager of OMCAP were present.

Al Yousuf Enterprises was represented by its managing partner and CEO Safwan Yusuf Shaik, who expressed happiness regarding collaboration. He inaugurated a flyer pertaining to the upcoming international placements in the health care sector and also proposed for placements in shipyard, oil and gas industry.