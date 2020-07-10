X
APSSDC's online internship for SRM University-AP students

APSSDC’s online internship for SRM AP students

APSSDC’s online internship for SRM AP students

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has come up with an online internship programme of one month to forty-five days exclusively for SRM University-AP students.

The programme consists of real-world experience and live projects by utilising latest industry tools such as Android web development using React JS & Django, Python, embedded printed circuit board, AWS Cloud etc.

Around 1,140 students of BTech first, second and third years of SRM University-AP registered for the internship programme in different areas as per their choice.

Out of the 1,140 registered students, 821 students will be taking up the online internship in Phase-I and the remaining will get a chance in the programme Phase-II.

