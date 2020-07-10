APSSDC's online internship for SRM University-AP students

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has come up with an online internship programme of one month to forty-five days exclusively for SRM University-AP students.



The programme consists of real-world experience and live projects by utilising latest industry tools such as Android web development using React JS & Django, Python, embedded printed circuit board, AWS Cloud etc.

Around 1,140 students of BTech first, second and third years of SRM University-AP registered for the internship programme in different areas as per their choice.

Out of the 1,140 registered students, 821 students will be taking up the online internship in Phase-I and the remaining will get a chance in the programme Phase-II.