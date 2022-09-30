APTET Results 2022 released, here is the direct link to check the marks

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department on Thursday announced the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) results.Candidates are advised to visit the official website of APTET aptet.apcfss.in to check their marks obtained in the examination.



The examination was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022 where a total of 4.07,329 people attended out of 5,25,789 candidates applied for the test.

The results which were supposed to be released on September 14 were postponed as the education department has released only key on the scheduled date. After 2018, the AP TET was held again this year with a huge number of candidates took the examination.

Here is how to check the results

Visit official website of the APTET aptet.apcfss.in .

Click the result shown on the home page with name AP TET 2022.

Enter credentials of the Candidate and submit to retrieve the results.

Download the marks sheet and preserve it for future use.