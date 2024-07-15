APTF seeks revival of Old Pension Scheme

Guntur: APTF state executive meeting demanded that the state government to withdraw notification issued for implementing the Guaranteed Pension Scheme and revive the Old Pension Scheme immediately. The meeting decided to conduct protests across the state on July 16 and 17 to mount pressure on the government.

Addressing meeting held at Viswabharati English Medium School in Vijayawada on Sunday, APTF state president G Hrudaya Raju, its general secretary S Chiranjeevi demanded the government to abolish notification issued for implementing the GPS and warned that if the government failed to do so, they will hold protests. They urged the teachers to make the APTF Vidya Vignana Maha Sabha to be held soon in Vizianagaram a success.

They urged the government to make it clear in which medium they have to conduct the examinations and demanded the government to announce 30% interim relief. They requested the government to release a white paper on school education.