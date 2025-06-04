APWJF urges collector to implement free education for journalists’ children

Anantapur: Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Federation (APWJF) submitted a memorandum to Anantapur District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar on Tuesday, urging him to ensure the implementation of free education for the children of working journalists in private schools.

APWJF General Secretary Repati Ramanjaneyulu, along with several journalists from newspapers and electronic media, highlighted that while a special circular exists to provide this benefit, it has not been effectively enforced over the past few years. They pointed out that although previous collectors issued orders, many journalists’ children were denied access to private or corporate school education under the scheme.

The delegation emphasized the crucial role journalists play as a bridge between the government and the public and appealed for concrete steps to ensure the promised support.

Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar responded positively and assured to look into the matter. Senior journalists and reporters from The New Indian Express, Eenadu, NTV, Swatantra TV, I Dream Media, Prajashakti, BRK News, and others were present during the meeting.