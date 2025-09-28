Araku Coffee Wins Change Maker of the Year Award, CM Chandrababu lauds

Live
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his delight over Araku Coffee’s recognition as the Change Maker of the Year 2025 in the Financial Transformation category.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his delight over Araku Coffee’s recognition as the Change Maker of the Year 2025 in the Financial Transformation category. The announcement was made via a tweet on the social media platform X.
In his message, CM Naidu commended the tireless efforts and dedication of tribal farmers involved in cultivating the Araku coffee plantations. He highlighted that these farmers are now enjoying stable incomes from their coffee cultivation and have achieved global recognition for their work.
On this significant achievement, the Chief Minister also congratulated the Tribal Co-operative Corporation for their remarkable success in this venture.
