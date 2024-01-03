Araku Coffee won ODOP Award

PADERU (ASR DISTRICT): Internationally renowned Paderu Coffee has won yet another award.

Araku Coffee won the "One District One Product" award. In October 2023, the central team visited the agency and inspected the coffee crop cultivated in the tribal area under organic methods. On their recommendation, Araku Coffee was selected for the One District One Crop 2023 Award.

GCC Vice Chairman and Managing Director G. Suresh Kumar received the award at the hands of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the main awards program held on Wednesday at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition Convention Center in Delhi.

The preliminarily selected products include Bobbili veena from Vizianagaram, Araku coffee from the ASR district, Venkatagiri handlooms from Tirupati, Uppada and Jamdani sarees from Kakinada, etc.

A total of 26 applications from various areas like textiles, handicrafts, handlooms, fisheries, industrial products, etc. for the ODOP awards 2023-24. Of these 26 applications, 14 products were selected for field verification by the Invest India team for the final selection. The team recently concluded their field visits in various districts.