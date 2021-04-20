Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Araku valley to go for a voluntary partial lockdown

Araku valley to go for a voluntary partial lockdown
x

Araku valley to go for a voluntary partial lockdown

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases across the district, trade union and civil welfare society representatives along with trader...

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases across the district, trade union and civil welfare society representatives along with traders decided to go for a voluntary lockdown in Araku Valley from Tuesday.

Shops will remain open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., hotels will only provide parcel services. Meanwhile, other retail outlets will remain shut completely. Meanwhile, hoteliers decided to operate business as usual till lunch time and offer parcel service in the evening and during nights.

However, the bakery units and outlets that sell sweets will run up to 4 p.m. In case of any emergency, the association representatives directed the mechanic shops to provide service, seeking permission.

Even last year, when the daily caseload was at its peak, Araku Valley implemented a half-a-day voluntary lockdown.

This apart, Traders Associations and Civil Welfare Associations are considering steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Araku Valley by creating awareness among tribals.

With the slogan 'No mask- No entry', the campaigners stress on practicing protocols such as following physical distance, using masks, sanitisers and consuming healthy food, the local youth and community elders have formed into teams and are educating people in shops and hotels in Yandapalli Valasa, Araku and Sunkarametta areas on the need to follow health protocols.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X