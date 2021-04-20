Araku valley to go for a voluntary partial lockdown

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases across the district, trade union and civil welfare society representatives along with traders decided to go for a voluntary lockdown in Araku Valley from Tuesday.

Shops will remain open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., hotels will only provide parcel services. Meanwhile, other retail outlets will remain shut completely. Meanwhile, hoteliers decided to operate business as usual till lunch time and offer parcel service in the evening and during nights.

However, the bakery units and outlets that sell sweets will run up to 4 p.m. In case of any emergency, the association representatives directed the mechanic shops to provide service, seeking permission.

Even last year, when the daily caseload was at its peak, Araku Valley implemented a half-a-day voluntary lockdown.

This apart, Traders Associations and Civil Welfare Associations are considering steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Araku Valley by creating awareness among tribals.

With the slogan 'No mask- No entry', the campaigners stress on practicing protocols such as following physical distance, using masks, sanitisers and consuming healthy food, the local youth and community elders have formed into teams and are educating people in shops and hotels in Yandapalli Valasa, Araku and Sunkarametta areas on the need to follow health protocols.