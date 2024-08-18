Araku’s beauty enchants SC judge Justice Maheshwari

Paderu (ASR district) : Supreme Court Justice J K Maheshwari visited Araku Valley of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district on Saturday and expressed great admiration for the area’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. Accompanied by spouse, he arrived by train. They were warmly welcomed by joint collector Dr M J Abhishek and ITDA project officer V Abhishek.

During their visit, the couple stayed at the Railway Guest House and then visited the Tribal Museum. Impressed by the local culture, Justice Maheshwari said, “The traditions of the tribal communities here are truly captivating. It’s essential to preserve this cultural heritage for future generations.”

The couple also visited the Giri Grama Darshini in Pedalabudu gram panchayat, where they embraced the local customs by wearing traditional tribal attire and taking part in a ceremonial tribal wedding. Justice Maheshwari praised the event, saying this experience had them deeply connected with the traditions and values of the tribal communities.

Later, they visited the famous Borra Caves, where they were amazed by the natural beauty. “The natural formation of these caves is a true marvel. It’s incredible to see such a masterpiece of nature,” he said.

He said Araku is not just a beautiful place; it is a treasure of tradition and history that must be cherished and protected.



