Aranyakanda Parayanam begins amid religious fervour at Tirumala

Tirumala : The unique Shodasa Dinatmaka (16 day) Aranyakanda Parayanam commenced amidst spiritual fervor in Vasanta Mandapam at Tirumala on Saturday.

Buoyed with the overwhelming response from the devotees for the Parayanam (mass chanting) of various chapters from epic Ramayana, TTD decided to organise Parayanam of Aranyakanda from the epic Ramayana written by Valmiki Rishi seeking world peace, prosperity and health. The entire Vasantha Mandapam was decorated with flowers and sacred leaves turning green and giving a festive touch to the mass parayanam progromme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani who is the coordinator of the mass chanting programme said, after Sundarakanda, Yuddhakanda, Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, TTD has commenced Aranyakanda Parayanam which will last till July 10.

He said, simultaneously Japa, Tapa, Homam will also be performed for each shloka by Ritwiks at Dharmagiri (Vedapatasala) daily for 16 days.. Vedic Scholars from various institutions and devotees participated.