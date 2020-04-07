Are Telugu state MPs disappointed over centre's decision of transferring MPlads to Coronavirus relief?

Telugu states: In the wake of slow down of economy due to the coronavirus lockdown, the centre has decided to slash the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The Union Cabinet on Monday has given the nod for the ordinance amending the Salaries and Allowances Act 1954. As per the ordinance, the salaries, allowances and pensions of former MPs will be reduced by 30 per cent. The president, vice president and governor have also voluntarily come forward to cut their wages by 30 per cent. All these savings will be diverted to fund the fight against coronavirus.

On the other hand, Central Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the MP Lads' funds of Rs 7,900 crore would also be transferred to COVID relief. It is known that the states like Telangana and Maharashtra have decided to cut salaries of ministers, MLAs, other public figures and employees including CM while the AP government has announced that it will pay the salaries of public servants in two instalments.

Meanwhile, the decision taken by the centre has come a big blow to the MPs of two Telugu states who have donated crores of rupees to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from their MPlads as the amount would be now shifted to centre's relief fund in dealing with the dreadful disease. With this, the two Telugu states have to forgo the funds raised by MPs. The MPs have said to be expressing their dissatisfaction over the latest decision.