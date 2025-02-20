Arguments in Vallabhaneni Vamsi's custody and health petitions completed

The arguments regarding the custody and health petitions of YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi have concluded. The Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is set to deliver its verdict on both petitions this Friday. The court will also announce its decision on the custody petitions of two other individuals alongside Vamsi.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected Vamsi’s anticipatory bail application concerning an assault case involving the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram. Vallabhaneni Vamsi was taken into custody in connection with the kidnapping and assault of Dalit youth Satyavardhan and is currently detained in the district jail in Vijayawada.