Four arrested with MDMA worth ₹10.3 lakh in Mysuru

Mysuru : The menace of narcotics continues to haunt Mysuru city, with police intensifying their crackdown on drug peddling networks. In a fresh operation on Monday, the Mysuru police seized 103 grams of MDMA valued at ₹10.30 lakh and arrested four accused in the Mandi police station limits.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jiawulla, Javed Ahmed, Sohel and Nuyed. Acting on specific information, police conducted a raid and apprehended the accused while they were allegedly attempting to supply the contraband.

According to officials, the accused were part of a network involved in procuring and distributing synthetic drugs in and around the city. Along with the MDMA, police also seized an Innova car believed to have been used for transportation of the narcotics, and five mobile phones that are expected to provide crucial leads during further investigation.

The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over the spread of drug abuse in Mysuru. In recent weeks, police have stepped up surveillance and raids following inputs about increased trafficking activities. Authorities said sustained action will continue to dismantle supply chains and identify both peddlers and consumers.

A case has been registered at the Mandi police station, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the MDMA and possible interstate links. Police are also examining digital evidence from the seized mobile phones to identify other members of the network.

Officials reiterated their commitment to curb the drug menace and urged citizens to share information about suspicious activities to help maintain public safety.