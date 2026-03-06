Arjuna awardee Saketh Sai joins as Dy Collector

Vijayawada: International tennis player and Arjuna Awardee Saketh Sai Myneni submitted his joining report as Deputy Collector (Category-II) to NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The state government had recently issued orders appointing Myneni as Deputy Collector in the Revenue Department under the sports quota. The State Cabinet approved the appointment in June 2025 in recognition of his achievements in international tennis, including his medals at the 2014 Asian Games and several other international titles.

Saketh Sai met the collector at the Collectorate. Dr Lakshmisha congratulated the tennis star and wished him success both in his administrative career and in the sporting arena.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that Saketh Sai Myneni had brought laurels to the country through his achievements in prestigious international tournaments, including the Asian Games. He said the State government is extending full support to talented sportspersons and encouraging them to achieve greater heights.