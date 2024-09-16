  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Army Jawan washed away in KC Canal

Army Jawan washed away in KC Canal
x
Highlights

In an unfortunate incident, an Army Jawan got washed away in Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal waters in Kurnool on Sunday.

Kurnool: In an unfortunate incident, an Army Jawan got washed away in Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal waters in Kurnool on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Pawan Kalyan, resident of B Camp in Kurnool town.

According to information, Pawan was discharging duties at Jammu Kashmir and came to his hometown on the occasion of Ganesh festival. Along with his friends, he participated in Ganesh idol immersion in Vinayaka Ghat on Sunday.

During immersion, he slipped into the waters and washed away in the heavy flows. By the time, his friends and others tried to rescue him, Pawan drowned and vanished. The police and fire department personnel besides rescue teams searched and couldn’t trace his body. Search operation is continuing in KC Canal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick