Army Jawan washed away in KC Canal

Kurnool: In an unfortunate incident, an Army Jawan got washed away in Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal waters in Kurnool on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Pawan Kalyan, resident of B Camp in Kurnool town.

According to information, Pawan was discharging duties at Jammu Kashmir and came to his hometown on the occasion of Ganesh festival. Along with his friends, he participated in Ganesh idol immersion in Vinayaka Ghat on Sunday.

During immersion, he slipped into the waters and washed away in the heavy flows. By the time, his friends and others tried to rescue him, Pawan drowned and vanished. The police and fire department personnel besides rescue teams searched and couldn’t trace his body. Search operation is continuing in KC Canal.