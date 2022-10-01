Arogyasri procedures to be increased from Oct 15

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government expenditure on Aarogyasri went up three-fold when compared to previous government and 432 new 104 vehicles will be pressed into service by December.

During a review meeting on medical and health department here on Friday, the Chief Minister said about Rs 2,500 crore was spent on YSR Aarogyasri with increased number of procedures while Rs 300 crore for Aarogya Asara and Rs 400 crore for 108, and 104 are being spent.

The officials said that addition of the number of procedures from 2,446 to 3,254 would take effect from October 15. The pilot project of family doctor concept will also commence at the same time.

By December, 432 new 104 ambulance service would be added taking the total to 1,108. There should be no problem in maintaining the 108 vehicles which number 748.

The officials said that 12 types of diagnostic kits and 67 types of medicines are made available in village clinics. The Chief Minister told them to keep Covid kits also available. He said that hospitals should have adequate staff and there should be a monthly audit on this count and the report should reach the officials without fail.

All vacancies should be filled immediately and this should be a constant process. Setting up of a Medical Recruitment Board should also be considered.

The patient diet charges should be increased to Rs 100 per day on the lines of Aarogyasri patients and quality menu must be provided. Construction of new medical colleges and works on urban health clinics must be completed by November.

The officials said that Andhra Pradesh has bagged six of the 10 Ayushman Awards given by the Centre.