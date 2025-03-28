Around 11,500 to attend P-4 launch event at Amaravati

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the P-4 Policy at state level on Ugadi festival day at the state Secretariat for which elaborate arrangements are being made, said chief secretary K Vijayanand.

Conducting a review on the arrangements to be made through a video conference with the district collectors and officials of the departments concerned from the Secretariat, the chief secretary said that this programme is being undertaken with the aim of eradicating poverty.

He said that the P-4 programme has been launched with the objective of 10 per cent high net worth people in the society (Margdarshi) interacting with the 20 per cent Below Poverty Line people (Bangaru kutumbam) supporting them and bringing them out of poverty.

He said that the government is already receiving suggestions and advice from the people on this P4 policy. He said that Amaravati will be the venue for the P-4 inauguration programme to be undertaken by the state government on the Ugadi. He said that this programme will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on the March 30.

The CS said that self-help groups, students, farmers and labourers from all the Assembly constituencies across the state will be invited for this event and they will reach Amaravati P-4 inauguration venue in special buses. Around 11,500 people, including around 3,000 women, are expected to attend the inaugural programme and necessary arrangements will be made.

The meeting was attended by state stamps and registrations IG Harinarayana, planning department joint secretary Ananth Shankar, while planning department principal secretary Piyush Kumar, RTC MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, CM secretary Pradyumna, collectors of all districts, officers of various departments participated virtually.