Around 33,900 students benefitted in Krishna district

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha claimed that the State government is providing complete fee reimbursement to help poor students to study higher education. He handed over Jagananna Vidya Deevena specimen cheques to the students here on Sunday. Earlier, he participated in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's live telecast programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector informed that as many as 33,946 students of 138 degree, polytechnic, engineering and ITI colleges were given Jagananna Vidya Deevena amount in Krishna district. He said the amount would be credited into the accounts of the mothers of 29,865 students. He appealed to the students to reach higher positions by utilising the amount.

Expressing her opinion on the schemes on the occasion, Krishna University student S Jessy Joy said that she has been receiving fee reimbursement for the past two years, i.e., Rs 27,500 per year.

Chalamalasetti Raghu, B Tech third year student, informed that he is getting Rs 65,000 per year under Jagananna Vidya Deevena.

District Tribal Welfare officer Phani, BC Welfare officer A Srinivasa Rao, Harinadh and others were present on the occasion.