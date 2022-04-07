Arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visits reviewed

Guntur: MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for installation of statue of late ZP chairman Kasu Vengala Reddy in Narasaraopet to be unveiled by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Narasraopet on Thursday.

They reviewed arrangements for felicitation of volunteers and inspected CM's public meeting venue in Narasaraopet. They urged the party leaders and activities to make the CM's first visit to Palnadu district a grand success.

The officials conducted the trial run for CM's convoy on Wednesday in Narasraopet.

Meanwhile, Guntur range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma visited Narasaraopet and reviewed security arrangements for CM's visit on Wednesday.

He instructed the police officials to take precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents and directed to be alert till the completion of the CM's visit.