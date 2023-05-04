Live
Arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit reviewed
In view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s one-day visit to Kavali on May 12, District Collector M Hari Narayanan along with SP Tirumaleswara Reddy inspected the arrangements here on Wednesday.
He inspected the construction works of helipad at ZP High School ground where the Chief Minister is proposed to land by helicopter and has given some directions to the engineering and electricity department officials over barricading and other issues.
Later he inspected the mini playground where Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the public gathering.
The collector has inspected vehicle parking at Jawahar Bharathi, Vikrama Simhapuri university, RTC depot and expressed satisfaction over ongoing arrangements.
Additional SP Himavathi, Kavali Revenue Divisional Officer Sivanaik, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Chiranjeevi R & B SE Venkatasubbaiah, SPDCL
SE Gangadhar, Kavali Municipal Commissioner Srinivasulu Reddy, Tahsildar Madhava Reddy and others were present.