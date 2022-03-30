Arrangements for CM YS Jagan's visit reviewed

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav stressed on coordination among various government departments to make arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit on April 4. He along with MLCs Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar visited SSN College premises on Tuesday and reviewed arrangements for helipad and dais for the CM's public meeting in Narasaraopet.

Speaking on this occasion, Collector Vivek directed the officials to make arrangements for vehicle parking and provide drinking water facility, butter milk and snacks as large number of volunteers are likely to participate in the programme. He also instructed the officials to make arrangements to welcome and make protocol management.

MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy urged the officials to make necessary arrangements for the CM's visit.

Joint Collector G Rajakumari, Anupama Anjali, K Sridhar Reddy, ZP CEO Srinivasa Reddy, RDO Seshi Reddy, Narasaraopet municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy, tahsildar Naik were among those present.