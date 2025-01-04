Arrangements in full swing for CM’s visit to Kuppam on Jan 6, 7

Kuppam (Chittoor district) District Collector K Sumit Kumar has directed the officials from various departments to ensure successful organisation of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kuppam on January 6 and 7.

The preparations were discussed in a meeting held at MPDO office in Kuppam on Friday. The meeting was attended by district SP Manikanta Chandolu, Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, KADA PD Vikas Marmath, DRO K Mohan Kumar and other officials.

The Collector emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts by all departments to make the two-day visit a success. During the visit, the Chief Minister will arrive at Gudipalli via a helipad at Dravidian University and participate in events including the launch of the Vision Document, interactive sessions with women and natural farming farmers and the inauguration of a solar power project in Nadhumuru. He will also stay overnight at the R&B guest house.

On January 7, the Chief Minister will receive grievances from the public, unveil the statue of late PR Syamanna in Kangundi and inaugurate several development projects at NTR Stadium. Later, he will review district progress with officials before departing on January 8 from the university helipad.

The Collector instructed the municipal commissioner to prioritise sanitation, ensure uninterrupted power supply and arrange medical camps.

The SP outlined security plans and directed R&B officials to prepare barricades and route maps. All department heads were asked to prepare progress reports and a comprehensive district report.

MLC K Srikanth, key officials from various departments, including agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry, participated in the meeting to finalise arrangements.