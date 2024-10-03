Arrangements in full swing for CM’s visit to Tirupati

Tirupati : Preparations are in full swing in Tirupati ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s two-day visit on October 4 and 5 to participate in Srivari Brahmotsavams at Tirumala. The CM will offer the traditional silk garments to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government.

Ahead of the visit, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with SP L Subba Rayudu and Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, reviewed the security and logistical arrangements on Wednesday.

At a liaison meeting held at Renigunta Airport, security arrangements were discussed, followed by an inspection of preparations at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. TTD CV&SO Sridhar, along with the SP and the JC joined the Collector for the inspection.

During the meeting, Collector Venkateswar stressed that all arrangements must be flawless during the CM’s visit. He urged all assigned officers to coordinate diligently and ensure smooth execution of duties at every location the Chief Minister will visit. The district health department has been tasked with setting up medical camps and ambulances, while fire safety, food safety and uninterrupted power supply arrangements are being coordinated by relevant departments.

As per the itinerary shared by the district officials, CM Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at Renigunta Airport on October 4 at 5.20 pm, and reach Tirumala’s Sri Padmavathi Guest House by 6.20 pm. Later, at 7.40 pm, he will visit Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple and then proceed to present silk garments at the Tirumala temple between 7.55 p.m to 9.15 pm.

On October 5, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the new Vakulamatha central kitchen behind Panchajanyam guest house at 7.35 am and depart reach Tirupati Airport by 8.55 am, flying to Begumpet Airport at 9.05 am. SP Subba Rayudu emphasised that tight security will be in place across all locations, especially at Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple and other key points during the CM’s visit. He urged police officers to be vigilant and to ensure that all duties are performed with coordination until the conclusion of the visit.

Additional SPs J Venkat Rao, Ravi Manoharachari, Nagabhushanam, district revenue officer K Penchala Kishore, airport authorities and other officials participated in the review meeting.