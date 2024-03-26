Arrangements in full swing for Vontimitta Brahmotsavam

Kadapa: The officials were directed to make arrangements for upcoming Sri Sita Sametha Kodandarama Brahmotsavam and Kalyana Mahotsavam at Vontimitta, while adhering strictly to the enforcement of election code.

Along with TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, SP Siddharth Kaushal, Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, city Commissioner GSS Praveen Chand and Assistant Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, district Collector V Vijay Ramaraju held a meeting at the administration building here on Monday.

Informing that Brahmotsavam is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 26, the Collector told the officials concerned to make the arrangements accordingly as they are expecting huge turnout of devotees to the celestial event, especially on April 22, the day of celestial wedding. He issued instructions to RTC officials to coordinate parking arrangements for buses, ensure basic facilities such as sanitation, water, and food, and enhance security measures. SP Siddharth Kaushal emphasised collaborative efforts between TTD officials, district administration and police to ensure the success of Brahmotsavam.

Various officials including DRO Gangadhar Goud, RDOs of Kadapa, Jammalamadugu, Badvel, Pulivendula, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao and others attended the meeting.