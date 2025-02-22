Arrangements in place for Group-2, Inter & SSC exams

Ongole: The Prakasam district administration has completed all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Group-2 Mains, Intermediate and Class 10 examinations, announced District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and SP A R Damodar.

During a press conference held at Prakasam Bhavan alongside Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, DRO B Chinna Obulesu, RIO Simon Victor and DEO Kiran Kumar, they detailed the examination schedule and arrangements.

The Group-2 Mains examination will be held on February 23 across seven centres in the district, with 4,544 candidates appearing. The centres include QIS College of Engineering, Nagarjuna Degree College, Sri Harshini Degree and PG College, RISE SAI Prakasam Group of Colleges, and PACE College in and around Ongole.

The morning session begins at 10 and the afternoon session at 3, with candidates required to arrive 90 minutes before the exam. For Intermediate examinations, which are scheduled from March 1 to 20, they set up 67 centres to accommodate 42,439 students, including 21,624 first year and 20,815 second year students.

The Class 10 public examinations starting March 17 will be held at 183 centres for 29,602 students, including 14,994 boys and 14,608 girls. The Collector said that the basic facilities including drinking water and separate toilets for male and female candidates are arranged at the centres. She warned of strict action against educational institutions that create problems regarding hall tickets or fee payments.

She announced that control rooms have been set up to address exam-related queries, with dedicated phone numbers for each examination. She informed that electronic devices, including mobile phones and smart watches, are strictly prohibited at all examination centres.

SP A R Damodar announced stringent security measures for the Group-2 examination, including implementation of Section-144 within 200 metres of exam centres, closure of nearby photocopy centres and drone surveillance. He said that help desks will be set up at railway and bus stations, with special vehicles arranged for emergency situations. He advised the students to contact the WhatsApp helpline at 9121102266 to report any incidents.