Arrangements made at polling booths, sats Kadapa district collector

The Kadapa District Collector, V Vijay Rama Raju, has announced that all necessary facilities for polling stations and personnel have been prepared in the district for the upcoming general elections.

In a review meeting with representatives from various political parties, the Collector emphasized the importance of setting up polling stations according to the Central Election Commission's rules and the need for election staff to carry out their duties as per the Election Commission's instructions. He also mentioned that the final electoral roll has been published and a transparent inspection is underway for amendments and additions to the voter's list.

The Collector assured political parties that any objections regarding the voter list would be thoroughly examined and resolved within 48 hours. The meeting also discussed the training of IT personnel working for political parties. Additionally, the Collector clarified that staff can be assigned to polling stations anywhere in the district through randomization. Representatives from political parties such as BJP, CPM, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, TDP, and YCP participated in the program.