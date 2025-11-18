Arrangements reviewed for PM’s Puttaparthi visit

Puttaparthi: In view of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several dignitaries to participate in Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Celebrations on November 19, a high-level review meeting was held on Monday at Anantapur Collectorate.

The meeting was chaired by Revenue Minister and district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, along with BC Welfare Minister S Savitha, State Nodal Officers MT Krishna Babu and G Veera Pandyan, district Collector A Shyam Prasad, and SP S Satish Kumar. Senior officials from various districts, police officers, and departmental heads participated to review security arrangements, protocol planning, and logistical preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Discussions focused on crowd management, traffic control, law and order, hospitality arrangements, and coordination between state departments and district authorities. Officials were instructed to ensure seamless arrangements for the large gathering expected during the celebrations.

Joint Collector M Mourya Bharadwaj, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, members of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, and several senior officials were present in the meeting.