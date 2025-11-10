Arrangements reviewed for watershed conference

Guntur: Principal secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, M Shashibushan Kumar on Sunday inspected the venues for the upcoming two-day National Watershed Conference to be held in Guntur on November 10 and 11. The ‘Watershed Mahotsav’ national conference will formally begin on Monday and continue on Tuesday at Vengalayapalem village in Guntur Rural Mandal.

As part of the inspection, he reviewed the ongoing development works under the Amrit Sarovar scheme at the Vengalayapalem village tank spread over 21 acres. The lake is being transformed into a scenic and eco-friendly location with beautifully landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, yoga and exercise zones, and a dedicated walking track. He also inspected the national conference venue being arranged at the Loyola School grounds and expressed satisfaction over the preparations.

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and AP Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj Minister K Pawan Kalyan will participate, along with 130 delegates from various states, senior officials, and public representatives.

Nikhil Kade of Union Ministry of Rural Development, director, Panchayat Raj department M Krishna Teja, Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya, joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava were also present.