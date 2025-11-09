Arrangements reviewed for Watershed Mahotsav

Guntur: As part of the Watershed Mahotsav and Watershed Restoration Programme, the Vengalayapalem tank in the Prathipadu constituency of Guntur district has been selected as a pilot project.

In view of the upcoming dedication of this tank to the nation by Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with local MLA Ramanjaneyulu , inspected the ongoing works on Saturday.

After reviewing arrangements, Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Vengalayapalem tank has been taken up as a pilot project, and work has been underway for the past 15 days and added that Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan will inaugurate the project on November 11th.He said about 80% of the work has already been completed.

He said such rapid development has not been seen before under the Rural Development Department. He directed the officials “Treat this project with the same care and attention as your own family celebration. Let’s develop Guntur as a tourist destination. Work in a way that upholds the pride of our district.After Chouhan’s visit, several more tanks will be sanctioned,let’s ensure most of them are allotted to Guntur through our performance. If we achieve that, Guntur can truly become a ‘Nandanavanam’.We have successfully brought a national-level event to Guntur for the first time; now, it is in our hands to make it a success,” Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya was also present.