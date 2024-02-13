Arrest Chandramouliswar Reddy, demands BJP

Tirupati: BJP demanded the arrest of P Chandramouliswar Reddy who worked as Tirupati Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner during the 2021 Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection for his involvement in the bogus voter cards case.

Speaking to media persons, party state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said Chandramouliswar Reddy acted as de facto ERO (Electoral Registration Officer), sidelining corporation commissioner P S Girisha and downloaded 35,000-40,000 Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

Chandramouliswar Reddy helped the YSRCP utilise the EPIC cards to poll fake votes, he explained, reiterating his demand for the arrest of the official as he was mainly responsible for the largescale bogus votes in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

It may be noted that P S Girisha, who was working in Annamayya district collector, Chandramouliswar Reddy and four police officials were already suspended on the orders of ECI (Election Commission of India) while a total of 22 persons were indicted in the bogus voter ID card case.

G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Ajay Kumar and Ponaganti Bhaskar were also present.