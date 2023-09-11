Arrest proves Naidu is corrupt: YSRCP

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP city coordinator Dr Guduri Srinivas said that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is a corrupt leader and that was proved by his arrest. Youth and women joined YSRCP under the leadership of 37th division leader Vempala Chitti in 37th division in Veerabhadrapuram on Sunday. MP Margani Bharat and city coordinator Dr Guduri Srinivas invited those, who joined the party, offering party scarves.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Guduri alleged that a huge scam had taken place during Chandrababu’s regime in the name of training the unemployed. He criticised that the then TDP government had transferred Rs 371 crore to shell companies and this money reached Chandrababu’s account through other people.

the YSRCP leader said that after the arrest of Chandrababu, all the people in the State were calm except the TDP leaders, who tried to create disturbance in the State.

MP Bharat said that his government aims to provide welfare schemes to every household. He said that the benefits of the schemes are being provided irrespective of caste, religion, and politics.

Leader of 37th division Vempala Chitti said that people of all walks of life are happy with the welfare schemes provided by Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the city is developing under the leadership of MP Bharat. Party city president Adapa Srihari presided over this meeting.

Martha Lakshmi, NV Srinivas, Praveen Chaudhary, Asukpalli Srinivas, P Srinivas, Sundar Singh, and others participated.