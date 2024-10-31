Art piece on ‘Three States, three cultures, one division’ wins accolades

Visakhapatnam : A portrait made by artist Moka Vijay Kumar encapsulating the theme ‘three states, three cultures, one division’ garners accolades. The artwork integrating communities across 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh gained a place in Asia Book of Records, Miracles World Records and Telugu Book of Records.

The Visakhapatnam-based artist and a railway employee Moka Vijay Kumar poured life into an impressive 24-foot-long acrylic canvas, accentuating cultural, social, and economic aspects of the three States. Sharing details, the artist, who is employed at the Diesel Loco Shed of the Railways in Visakhapatnam, says that it took him three months to complete the painting.

Apart from featuring iconic Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Port, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the artwork also highlights tribal communities, popular tourist destinations like Rayagada, Kolab Reservoir and Chitrakote waterfalls. A few months back, Waltair Division inaugurated an art gallery at the concourse of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office. Vijay Kumar’s artwork has been exhibited at the premises.

Lauding the efforts of the artist, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Saurabh Prasad complimented the manner Vijay Kumar had not just captured picturesque beauty of the States but also their vibrant culture along with the division’s importance through the canvas. “The art gallery at the office portrays the enduring spirit of Indian Railways along with its vital role in promoting cultural exchange and connectivity across the nation,” the DRM added.

In future, the division plans to display more such artworks that depict Indian heritage and culture across the railway establishments and colonies. Moka Vijay Kumar’s artworks found a place in the India Book of Records as an IBR Achiever for his exceptional expertise. He bagged the record for bringing out 50 paintings of prominent celebrities, political leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President APJ Abdul Kalam, incorporating millets.

By incorporating foxtail millet, pearl millet, finger millet, little millet, among other grains, the artist recently presented a millet-based portrait to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati.

On various other occasions, Vijay Kumar brought out various artworks using the ‘tiny grains’. Through his art, the artist plays a significant part in promoting the benefits of millets and their consumption.