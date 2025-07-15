Artistic excellence mark Gurupujotsav

Vijayawada: Arunodaya Kala Samithi commemorated the 7th edition of its cherished Gurupujotsav on Sunday evening, enveloping the premises of Sri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College in an aura of spirituality, tradition, and artistic excellence.

The evening commenced with Jyothi Prajwalana before the idol of Lord Nataraja, setting an auspicious tone for the celebrations. Under the guidance of Natya Guru Manzoosha Pakki, the stage was transformed into a sacred space of rhythm and devotion through a series of classical dance performances.

The disciples of Arunodaya Kala Samithi enthralled the audience with a well-curated Kuchipudi recital, beginning with a soulful Ganesh Bhajan, followed by Tandava Nruthyakari, Brahmanjali, Dasavathara Shabdam, Ashtalakshmi Stotram, Tarangam, and Paras Thillana. Each piece reflected not only the technical rigor but also the spiritual essence of the art form.

Adding to the diversity of the evening were Bharatanatyam presentations, including Tisra Alarippu and Vasantha Jathiswaram, showcasing the students’ grace and disciplined training across classical forms.

Post the performances, the Sabhakaryakramam began with Guru Vandanam, where students and guests paid heartfelt tributes to the guru. Madhurakavi Valiveti, the guest of honour, applauded Guru Manzoosha Pakki’s tireless contribution to classical arts, describing her choreography of the Ashtalakshmi Stotram as “distinctive and deserving of recognition.”

Kandula Lakshmi Narsamma, Principal of GVR College of Music and Dance, praised the guru’s unwavering dedication and offered a melodious tribute in song. Other distinguished speakers, including Madhavi Latha, Secretary of Asha Jyothi Foundation, and Ramaa Gayatri Karanam, Telugu teacher at DPS, expressed deep appreciation for both the guru and her devoted disciples.

The evening also featured felicitations to the guests and a special honour for the students, acknowledging their dedication and sincerity. The emotional high point came with the Pada Pooja, a deeply symbolic and heartfelt offering of reverence by the students to their guru—a moment that left the audience visibly moved.

The smooth and graceful execution of the event was credited to the seamless coordination by Madhuri and Vijay Mohan, whose efforts ensured a flawless experience for all in attendance.

With artistry, devotion, and emotion woven together, the 7th Gurupujotsav stood as a radiant tribute to the timeless guru-shishya Parampara, inspiring all present with the enduring beauty of classical dance and the sacred bond it fosters.