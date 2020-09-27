As inflow to Srisailam increases amid heavy rains, ten gates were lifted

The two Telugu states were drenched in heavy rains with streams and bends are overflowing and ponds and dams being filled with water. Meanwhile, the farmers are concerned as crops are submerged in many places. Due to the incessant rains, inflow to the Krishna River from both sides has increased. Heavy flood waters are entering into Srisailam leaving authorities to lift the ten gates of the dam's. Authorities were alerted as the floodwaters were heavy and lifted the gates up to 20 feet height so as that the water is released to the bottom. The project inflow was recorded at 4,90,469 cusecs and outflow was 5,05,199 cusecs.

The full water level of Srisailam project reservoir is 885 feet while the current water level is recorded at 884.70 feet. The water storage capacity of the project is 215.8070 TMCs while the project currently has a water storage capacity of 213.8824 TMCs, officials said. Power generation at Kudigattu Hydroelectric Power Station continues as water flow is high.

On the other hand, the authorities have issued several warnings to the people of the Krishna river basin following heavy flooding. Locals are advised to take proper precautions. Authorities are expected to assist in the relief efforts and advised the people to go to rehabilitation centers as per the instructions of the authorities. "People should not attempt to cross ponds and canals,". state Commissioner of disasters. Kanna Babu said in a statement.

Authorities in all parts of the state are on high alert following heavy rains. Flood calm in the respective areas is being assessed from time to time with support teams being made available. Warnings are being issued to the people of flood-hit areas and being shifted to rehabilitation centers. People in the catchment areas are being made aware to be vigilant. Transmitting information to superiors from time to time.