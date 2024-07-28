As lapses come to the fore, public reps get into heated arguments

Visakhapatnam : Heated arguments were exchanged between the public representatives of the alliance and YSRCP parties at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in the city on Saturday.

Highlighting agricultural issues, Koyyuru ZTPC Nooka Raju pointed out that the seed supplied to the farmers in Alluri Sitharama Raju district were of low quality and officials’ performance in the department were not good.

Keeping the flood-affected areas in view, Anantagiri ZTPC Ganga Raju criticised that no compensation was made for the farmers for the crop loss so far. Meanwhile, other public representatives pointed out that a similar situation exists across Anakapalli district and demanded the officials concerned to look into it.



Responding to the question raised in the meeting, officials mentioned that 40 bags of poor quality seeds were returned. Appealing to the ZP chairperson to keep separate meetings for the ASR, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam districts, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu mentioned that the agenda points in such meetings remain uncovered most of the time.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP state president Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao recommended a master plan for the development of Zilla Parishad schools so that it could be done in a transparent manner. Earlier, the public representatives of both the TDP-JSP and YSRCP argued with one another over failures of the government in the past five years.

Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar pointed out that land has been grabbed in his constituency. While some of the extent of grabbed lands was protected, the MLA stated that the rest will also be saved soon. Responding to this, the YSRCP Butchayyapeta ZPTC Rambabu cautioned the MLA not to discuss political issues at the platform. Following which, there were arguments for a while.

Laying emphasis on the system that has gone haywire for the past five years, Vijay Kumar argued that every land grabbing in the district would be brought to the fore. “The YSRCP government has totally ruined the state and efforts will be intensified to revive it,” he assured.



Responding to it, the YSRCP public representatives demanded the MLA to ensure that assurances made as part of Super Six manifesto need to be fulfilled at the earliest. Pointing out the lapses in the system, both the party representatives indulged in arguments.



Following prolonged arguments, the meeting concluded leaving the agenda points incomplete. MLCs Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Varudu Kalyani and MLAs from various constituencies, including Bandaru Satyanarayana, took part in the meeting.

