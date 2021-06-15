Ashok Gajapathi Raju visits Pydthalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram, takes a dig at Andhra govt.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a senior TDP leader and former Chairman of the Mansas Trust, visited Pydithalli Ammavari temple on Tuesday in Vizianagaram in the wake of the High Court ruling that the appointment of Sanchaita as the chairperson of the Mansas Trust, Simhachalam Temple was invalid.



Later, Ashok Gajapatiraju spoke to the media and expressed his anger that the government had created unrest in the last two years and alleged that cows were tortured and killed in Simhachalam Goshala. ‌He accused of damaging the trust in many ways. He said that he had prayed goddess to given wisdom to the government.



On Monday, the High Court clarified that the Sanchaita Gajapati Raju's appointment as Chairman of the Mansas‌ Trust is against the rules and cancelled the GO. The high court struck down all the GOs along with the orders issued by the government, recognising Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, Urmila Gajapathiraju and RV Sunita Prasad, the founding family members of the trust. It ordered that the former Chairman of the Trust Ashok Gajapathi Raju be reinstated as the Chairman of the Mansas Trust and Simhachalam Temple.