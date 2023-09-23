Live
Just In
Ashok Leyland service facility inaugurated in Renigunta
Tirupati: Automotive Manufacturer’s inaugurated their state-of-the-art service facility at Renigunta. Automotive is one of the largest dealers of Ashok Leyland with an extensive network of 104 service touch points spanning six states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This facility serves as a vital junction connecting all southern states. It serves as a pivotal stop for vehicles en-route from major states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, offering maintenance services, 24x7 breakdown assistance etc.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Sanghvi, Executive Director, Automotive Manufacturer’s, said that they are delighted to inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Ashok Leyland service facility in Renigunta, the largest commercial vehicles workshop in the region. With the best in class products of Ashok Leyland coupled with their understanding of the customer needs, he assured to provide best in class ownership experience for their customers.