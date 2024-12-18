Ashok recommends using mother tongue for primary edn

Guntur: Former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that primary education should be conducted in the mother tongue.

He attended a meeting held on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Dr PVG Raju at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram on Tuesday. Raju said that the YSRCP government had removed the use of the mother tongue in primary education, resulting in about 1 million students distancing themselves from their studies and leading to the closure of thousands of schools.

He criticised the YSRCP government for its actions, including pledging the state capital. He emphasised the need to elect competent leaders to preserve democracy and mentioned that he strives to follow his father’s teachings while leading a simple life. Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad highlighted that Dr PVG Raju was elected to the State Legislative Assembly five times and to the Lok Sabha four times, serving as the education minister.

Later, Ashok Gajapathi Raju presented Dr PVG Raju Vidya Puraskaram to Sarada Niketan founder Unnava Lakshminarayana, V Hema, grandson of Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School founder Patibandla Vishnu Vardhan, ‘Health and Education for All’ founder Koneru Satya Prasad.

Earlier, he released a book on Pusapati Rajula Purvataram Charita. Bommidala Krishna Murthy foundation chairman Bommidala Krishna Murthy, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, Jana Chaitanya Vedika state president V Lakshmana Reddy, Dr Podila Prasad and former minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad were present.