Live
- Five killed in head-on collision between two vehicles in Rajasthan's Churu
- ISRO Scientists visit Tirumala seeks blessing for PSLV launch
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Civic chief visits Jaipur Municipal Corporation
- Educational institutions should be made tobacco-free: DC
- 300 students participate in sports contest for disabled
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 04 December, 2024
- Indian stock market opens in green, Nifty above 24,500
- Collector felicitates students for winning handball competition
- Addl Collector participates in Praja Palana Vijayotsava rally
Just In
Ashoka Women’s Engg College students selected for Smart India Hackathon 2024
Kurnool: The team ‘Inno-Ventures’ from Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, Kurnool, has been shortlisted for the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon...
Kurnool: The team ‘Inno-Ventures’ from Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, Kurnool, has been shortlisted for the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024. This national competition, organised by the Ministry of Education witnessed participation from 1,90,708 women students, who submitted 57,378 innovative ideas, addressing 1,32,346 problem statements.
The final will takeplace at NIT Srinagar from December 11 to 15. PVijaya Lakshmi and Sumanjali from (CSE),Bhuvana Akhila from (ECE),Naga Mallika and Uma from (EEE) from Ashoka Engineering College were selected the final. At a programme held on Tuesday, College chairman Ashok Vardhan Reddy congratulated the students. He reaffirmed the college management’s commitment to fostering excellence and supporting students all disciplines.