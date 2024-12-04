Ashoka Women’s Engg College students selected for Smart India Hackathon 2024

Kurnool: The team ‘Inno-Ventures’ from Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, Kurnool, has been shortlisted for the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024. This national competition, organised by the Ministry of Education witnessed participation from 1,90,708 women students, who submitted 57,378 innovative ideas, addressing 1,32,346 problem statements.

The final will takeplace at NIT Srinagar from December 11 to 15. PVijaya Lakshmi and Sumanjali from (CSE),Bhuvana Akhila from (ECE),Naga Mallika and Uma from (EEE) from Ashoka Engineering College were selected the final. At a programme held on Tuesday, College chairman Ashok Vardhan Reddy congratulated the students. He reaffirmed the college management’s commitment to fostering excellence and supporting students all disciplines.