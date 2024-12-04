  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ashoka Women’s Engg College students selected for Smart India Hackathon 2024

Ashoka Women’s Engg College students selected for Smart India Hackathon 2024
x
Highlights

Kurnool: The team ‘Inno-Ventures’ from Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, Kurnool, has been shortlisted for the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon...

Kurnool: The team ‘Inno-Ventures’ from Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, Kurnool, has been shortlisted for the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024. This national competition, organised by the Ministry of Education witnessed participation from 1,90,708 women students, who submitted 57,378 innovative ideas, addressing 1,32,346 problem statements.

The final will takeplace at NIT Srinagar from December 11 to 15. PVijaya Lakshmi and Sumanjali from (CSE),Bhuvana Akhila from (ECE),Naga Mallika and Uma from (EEE) from Ashoka Engineering College were selected the final. At a programme held on Tuesday, College chairman Ashok Vardhan Reddy congratulated the students. He reaffirmed the college management’s commitment to fostering excellence and supporting students all disciplines.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick