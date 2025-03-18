Live
- Hyderabad: RPF arrests tout, seizes e-tickets worth Rs 75,000
- TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for June
- Hyderabad: Rapido driver held for stealing auto rickshaw
- Ordnance Factories Day 2025: History, Importance, and Key Facts
- Hyderabad: One-stop shop for tech needs
- Why Indian Women Are Ditching Waxing for makeO Advanced Laser Hair Removal
- SCR holds meet on train safety
- Aadivasi.org: Pioneering ImpactCommerce for Social and Environmental Change
- Android 16 Beta 3 Released: New Features, Supported Devices, and Installation Guide
- Your Guide to Checking Your CIBIL Score Online for Free without a PAN
Ashta Bandhana Maha Samprokshanam held
Highlights
Tirupati: Ashta Bandhana Maha Samprokshanam programmes were conducted at Sri Goda Ammavari Temple, that is attached to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple...
Tirupati: Ashta Bandhana Maha Samprokshanam programmes were conducted at Sri Goda Ammavari Temple, that is attached to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Swamy Temple located at Alipiri Padala Mandapam in Tirupati. As part of this, on Monday, Vedic programs and Maha Poornahuti were conducted in Yagashala.
Later, Kumbha Pradakshana, Kalavahana, Akshtarohanam, Maha Samprokshan in Vrishab Lagna were conducted. Temple Deputy EO Shanti, priests and other officials participated in this programme.
Next Story