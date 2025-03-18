Ashta Bandhana Maha Samprokshanam held

Tirupati: Ashta Bandhana Maha Samprokshanam programmes were conducted at Sri Goda Ammavari Temple, that is attached to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Swamy Temple located at Alipiri Padala Mandapam in Tirupati. As part of this, on Monday, Vedic programs and Maha Poornahuti were conducted in Yagashala.

Later, Kumbha Pradakshana, Kalavahana, Akshtarohanam, Maha Samprokshan in Vrishab Lagna were conducted. Temple Deputy EO Shanti, priests and other officials participated in this programme.