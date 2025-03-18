  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ashta Bandhana Maha Samprokshanam held

Ashta Bandhana Maha Samprokshanam held
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Ashta Bandhana Maha Samprokshanam programmes were conducted at Sri Goda Ammavari Temple, that is attached to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple...

Tirupati: Ashta Bandhana Maha Samprokshanam programmes were conducted at Sri Goda Ammavari Temple, that is attached to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Swamy Temple located at Alipiri Padala Mandapam in Tirupati. As part of this, on Monday, Vedic programs and Maha Poornahuti were conducted in Yagashala.

Later, Kumbha Pradakshana, Kalavahana, Akshtarohanam, Maha Samprokshan in Vrishab Lagna were conducted. Temple Deputy EO Shanti, priests and other officials participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick