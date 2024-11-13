Aspirants keen to appear for DSC, throng coaching centres

Kurnool: With the successful completion of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and announcing the conduct of DSC by the NDA government in the State, the aspirants are thronging the coaching centres. Almost all coaching centres across the two districts, Kurnool and Nandyal, are seen fully packed with the candidates. The alliance government has announced to hold the DSC by February next year.

Apart from DSC, the State government is also expected to conduct the Group-II exam next year.

With the announcement of two competitive exams, DSC and Group-II, the aspirants who are waiting for a long time are keen to grab the golden opportunity as the previous government has ignored the conduct of DSC examinations.

According to information, there are a total of 2,645 teacher vacancies in the erstwhile Kurnool district (Kurnool and Nandyal). Of these, 1,791 are secondary grade teachers (SGTs) and 854 are school assistants (SAs).

Nearly 54,083 candidates have appeared for the TET exam conducted between October 3 and October 21. Around 50.95 per cent candidates have qualified in the exam. The NDA government is making rapid arrangements for issuing the DSC notification.

The officials of education department are working relentlessly for releasing the mega DSC notification. Application from the candidates would be received for a period of one month after the notification. The aspirants are expressing happiness over the TDP-led NDA government conducting TET and announcing the release of DSC notification soon.

Andela Meena, second year law student, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has kept his promise by announcing mega DSC. Thus he provided relief to the students who have been eagerly waiting to appear for DSC. She has appealed to the government not to delay the conduct of DSC.